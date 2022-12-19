CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Covid Positive
1-MIN READ

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Covid Positive

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 12:15 IST

Shimla, India

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital (Image: PTI)

The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi on Monday.

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting has been postponed after the development.

He said the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.

The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

first published:December 19, 2022, 12:15 IST
last updated:December 19, 2022, 12:15 IST