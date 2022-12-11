Himachal, Gujarat Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Sukhvinder Sukhu to Take Oath as Himachal CM Today, CM Patel's Swearing-in Event Tomorrow

Read more

The new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will swear in on Sunday, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday. Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the ceremony at 11 am.

Cabinet expansion will be undertaken later, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said.

The party’s central observers announced the election of 58-year-old Sukhu as the Congress legislature party leader after the meeting of MLAs on Saturday evening here following days of intense lobbying by aspirants including Pratibha Singh, the state unit chief and wife of late party stalwart Virbhadra Singh.

Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress’ state election campaign committee, along with party’s central observers, Pratibha Singh and other leaders called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government.

“I am from a humble background and started my political career from the grassroots at the age of 17… I am here to win the hearts and fulfil all the poll promises made by the Congress,” Sukhu, who had been a known detractor of Virbhadra Singh, told reporters, and thanked the party and the Gandhi family for their support.

Son of a road transport corporation driver, Sukhu had a modest beginning and used to run a milk counter at Chhota Shimla in his early days. He was the general secretary of the state unit of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and later became the president of the student body. He did his MA and LLB from Himachal Pradesh University and was elected twice as councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister for a second straight term with the newly-elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electing him as leader of the legislative party on Saturday.

After the meeting, Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form a government, two days after the BJP won a record mandate in the Assembly elections by winning 156 out of the total 182 seats. The Governor invited Patel to form government and take oath at 2 pm on Monday.

Patel will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat at a function at the Helipad ground near the new secretariat in Gandhinagar on December 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states would attend the swearing-in function, party sources said.

Meanwhile, hectic consultations were underway for picking ministers of the new government.

Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil flew to Delhi in the evening and were expected to hold consultations with the top leadership of the party including prime minister Modi, Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.

MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rishikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the ministry. The BJP would try to balance caste and regional representations while picking ministers, party sources said.

Addressing a press conference after the legislative party meeting at the state BJP headquarters ‘Kamalam’, Bhupendra Patel said the implementation of promises made in the manifesto, including a Uniform Civil Code, will be the priority of his government.

“The newly-elected MLAs met today at ‘Kamalam’ where the proposal to name Bhupendra Patel as chief minister of Gujarat was unanimously approved,” the BJP said in a statement.

Patel’s name was proposed by MLA Kanu Desai and supported by Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Raman Patkar and the party’s chief whip Pankaj Desai.

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were present at the meeting as the party’s central observers.

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.

A low-profile leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel had replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021

Read all the Latest Politics News here