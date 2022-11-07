Himachal Has Oscillated Between BJP, Cong Since 1985; Check Which States Have Bucked This Trend in the Past

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to buck the trend of alternate government in Himachal Pradesh asserting that the people of the hill state will change “riwaz, but not raaj”. Since 1985, the ‘Devbhoomi’ has not repeated any government but the BJP is building its campaign on ‘Raj Nahin, Riwaaz Badlenge’ (Not a rule, but the custom will change) slogan.

Over 55 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in November 12 polls. The votes will be counted on December 8. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has claimed Himachal Pradesh will join Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in re-electing his party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people of the hill state to start a new custom, apparently asking them to vote the BJP again. “If you want to seek accountability and answers from the government, you should give it a chance again. Together, we will take Himachal forward, start new ‘riwaaz’ (custom), and bring BJP back to power,” PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: Will Himachal Change ‘Riwaaz’ This Time? A Look at the Hill State’s ‘Alternate Govt’ Trend

Anti-incumbency is among several factors which has led to the trend of alternate governments. Here’s are some states which have bucked the trend of electing alternative governments in recent years:

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP broke the jinx in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year after returning to power. This was the first time that a ruling party was voted back since 1985. The BJP was voted to the power winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Yogi Adityanath became the first Chief Minister to secure second consecutive term in the last 37 years to return to power.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has changed the tradition of electing alternative governments in this year Assembly elections. The BJP was voted to the power winning 47 of 70 seats. However, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost Khatima.

Kerala

Last year in Assembly elections, Kerala bucked four-decade-old electoral trend and elected Left parties once again with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the helm. The ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured power winning over 90 out of the 140 seats in the assembly.

Read all the Latest Politics News here