Home » News » Politics » Himachal House Heats Up on First Day of Winter Session, BJP Walks Out over Sukhu Govt's 'Undo' Push
1-MIN READ

Himachal House Heats Up on First Day of Winter Session, BJP Walks Out over Sukhu Govt's 'Undo' Push

By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 21:39 IST

Chandigarh, India

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu shakes hands with his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur. Pic/News18

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu shakes hands with his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur. Pic/News18

BJP legislators led by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur walked out demanding that the Congress government should review its decision to denotify the offices and institutions opened up by the previous government since April last year

The controversy over the decision of newly elected Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to denotify 900 new offices and institutions by his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur resonated in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session in Dharamsala with the opposition staging protest and walking out on the very first day.

BJP legislators led by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur walked out demanding that the government should review its decision to denotify the offices and institutions opened up by the previous government since April last year.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declined to review the decision. He said that the previous BJP government had taken the decision without providing staff and infrastructure.

“The Congress government has denotified all the offices and institutes opened up since April last year by the previous BJP government but it would review each decision independently later and if need be the offices could be reopened," Sukhu told the house.

The decision sparked off a heated debate with Thakur terming it as unfortunate. “Within a month of the new government taking over, the people of the state are taking to roads," he fumed. The former chief minister said that it was unprecedented in Himachal history that the new cabinet was yet to be formed but the new government had denotified the decisions taken by the previous cabinet.

An unrelenting CM presented a list of offices that he said were opened without providing staff and infrastructure. It was followed by heated arguments leading to protests by the opposition with MLAs raising slogans in the well of the house.

Protem Speaker Chander Kumar tried to pacify the opposition members that the business of the house on the day was just to take oath and they would take up the issue after the address of the governor on Thursday.

The opposition relented over the issue of the oath-taking ceremony of the MLAs. After the event, the CM tried to give an explanation for his decision to denotify 900 offices and institutes opened by the previous government.

“We have effected some changes in the system of governance. The previous government had opened 900 institutes that include new schools, upgradation of schools and hospitals and offices without proper infrastructure," he said.

With the impasse continuing, the members of opposition walked out of the house raising slogans against the government.

