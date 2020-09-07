Himachal MLA Reeta Devi Tests Covid-19 Positive on Day 1 of Monsoon Assembly Session: Speaker

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA from Indora, Reeta Devi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the first day of the monsoon session of the state assembly here on Monday, Speaker Vipin Parmar said.

Previously, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had tested positive for coronavirus on September 3. He is being treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). He has fever and high BP, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had also tested positive for the infection earlier. Both have now recovered.