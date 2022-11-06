Himachal Polls: 'Revdi' Vs Hindutva, 'Riwaaz' Vs Change as BJP & Cong Go Head-to-head in Hill State

Big sops offered by the Congress versus the promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code and review of Waqf properties by the BJP — the battle in devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh is boiling down to this and what the people will opt for come December 8.

The BJP released its 11-point manifesto on Sunday, after the Congress released its 10-guarantee manifesto on Saturday – laying out the battlefield days before the state goes to polls. Himachal Pradesh has so far followed the ‘riwaaz’ (custom) of changing governments every five years and the BJP slogan is aimed at changing that very ‘riwaaz’ by retaining power in the hill state.

‘Revdi Model’ of Congress?

Five major promises of the Congress are aimed at wooing voters with what some in the BJP are calling “AAP-style of revdi politics”. The promise of reviving the old pension scheme and giving one lakh government jobs is a bid to woo government employees, who form a sizable chunk of the electorate. To woo women, who form 48 per cent of the electorate, the Congress has announced a major promise of Rs 1,500 per month to each of them aged between 18 and 60. A total of 300 units of free electricity is on offer too.

However, what could be a game-changer in the apple state is the announcement of the procurement of the fruit on minimum support price and barring purchase by any private party below the said MSP. The apple industry has been unhappy with the BJP – this has reflected in the saffron party’s manifesto, too, which has promised that the GST on apple packaging will be limited to 12 per cent with the state footing the cost over and above that.

BJP’s Hindutva Push

Faced with big poll sops offered by the Congress, the BJP has taken the path of rubbishing the credibility of the party’s promises and appealing on the plank of Hindutva in the devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh. The highlight of the BJP manifesto is the announcement to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state and formation of a committee to study the issue. The BJP had announced the same for poll-bound Uttarakhand and Gujarat earlier.

The party’s national president, JP Nadda, also announced a survey of all Waqf properties in the state and investigation into any illegal use. He also promised a new Shakti programme worth Rs 12,000 crore over the next 10 years for development of infrastructure and facilities at religious sites in the state – this will appeal to the Hindu electorate as well. The BJP has promised to remove discrepancies in salaries of government employees too.

Against the Congress promise of 1 lakh government jobs and 10 lakh more job opportunities, the BJP has announced creation of 8 lakh job opportunities to appeal to the youth – unemployment is a major issue in the elections. To woo farmers, the BJP has promised an additional aid of Rs 3,000 a year from the state fund apart from the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, in which Rs 8,000 is given yearly by the central government.

Development and Agniveer Issue

An X-factor in the Himachal elections could be whether people continue to believe in the development model of the BJP – which has brought an AIIMS and IIM to the state – or go for the Congress that is saying the BJP-led government under Jai Ram Thakur has angered government employees and apple farmers.

The BJP is pinning its hopes on the free ration scheme given to 28 lakh families in the state and other welfare schemes when they cast their vote on December 8.

The Congress is also harping on the Agniveer issue – sensing anger among the large veterans community in the state over the Agnipath scheme. Soldier families in Himachal are split over the scheme. Priyanka Gandhi has said the Congress will scrap the Agnipath scheme if it wins in 2024. The BJP, meanwhile, has promised more compensation for families of soldiers in the state.

