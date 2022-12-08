CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh's Nail-Biting Contest Sees BJP-Congress Leads Tied, Where Could Independents Swing?

Live now

Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh's Nail-Biting Contest Sees BJP-Congress Leads Tied, Where Could Independents Swing?

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will anti-incumbency trend cost BJP and reward Congress? And where does AAP stand? Counting begins

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:32 IST

New Delhi, India

himachal-pradesh-election-results-2022-live-updates-hp-vidhan-sabha-chunav-bjp-aap-congress

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh cliffhanger is all set to be revealed with counting of the assembly election votes that began at 8 am today. Will the Congress return or will the hill states go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government currently led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, is a question keeping everyone at the edge of

Key Events

Key Events
Dec 08, 2022 10:32 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP Tied, Independents Make Mark

According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, BJP is currently leading on 32 seats, and Congress on 32, as well. It remains to be seen where the independents, who are leading on 4 seats, swing.

Dec 08, 2022 10:23 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads in Bilaspur

Constituency No.48 Bilaspur (बिलासपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. BJP is leading here, as per the third round of counting.

Dec 08, 2022 10:18 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leads in Shimla Rural

Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh’s son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes. Counting continues.

Dec 08, 2022 10:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Maintains Lead Over BJP As Per Trends Till 10:00 AM

Dec 08, 2022 10:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Ongoing in Shimla

Shimla: Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Dec 08, 2022 10:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: 30-30 Tie Between Congress and BJP in EC Trends

Dec 08, 2022 10:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Jairam Thakur Leads in Seraj

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.

Dec 08, 2022 09:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Shimla Urban Voting Trends, As Per EC

Shimla Urban (After 3rd Round) Candidate Party Total Votes 1. Tikendra Panwar CPI(M) 585 2. Rajesh Kumar Gill BSP 14 3. Sanjay Sood BJP 3914 4. Harish Janartha INC 5134 5. Kalyan Singh Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party 39 6. Chaman Rakesh Azta AAP 92 7. Abhishek Barowalia Independent 19 8. NOTA

Dec 08, 2022 09:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leading in Shimla Rural

Constituency No.64 Shimla Rural (शिमला ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla Rural is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Congress is leading here.

Dec 08, 2022 09:47 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 31 Seats, Congress on 23 As Per Official EC Trend

BJP leads on 31 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 23, as per EC official trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:40 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Maintains Lead Over BJP As Per Trends Till 9:30 AM

Dec 08, 2022 09:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leading in Doon

Constituency No.52 Doon (दून) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading here, according to News18 trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 20 Seats, Congress on 13 As Per Official EC Trend

Dec 08, 2022 09:28 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leaders Vinod Tawde, Mangal Pandey at CM Residence

BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Mangal Pandey have arrived at CM Jai Ram Thakur’s residence, News18 reports.

Dec 08, 2022 09:24 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading in Lahaul-Spiti

BJP is leading in Lahaul-Spiti, as per news18 trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:22 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 13 Seats, Congress on 11 As Per Official EC Trend

BJP leads on 13 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 11, and 2 independents are also leading as per EC official trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:14 IST

Resort Politics Redux? As Gujarat, Himachal War Hots Up, Cong to Move Winning MLAs to Dodge 'Poaching'

As counting begins for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress has decided to move its winning MLAs to ‘safer’ locations to subvert poaching attempts.

CNN-News18 has learnt that the Grand Old Party, which is looking to make a comeback in the hill state as well as stop the BJP juggernaut on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, is likely to move its winning Himachal MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur by 8pm on Thursday, a move that will be confirmed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the earliest. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 09:11 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 3 Seats, Congress on 1 As Per Official EC Trend

BJP leads on 3 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on one, as per EC official trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:08 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leading in Kasumpti

Constituency No.62 Kasumpti (कसुम्पति) (Kasumpati) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading, and BJP is trailing here, according to CNN-News18’s election coverage.

Dec 08, 2022 09:06 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Underway, Visuals from Shimla Counting Centre

Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway

Visuals from Govt Girls’ Sr Sec School, Shimla, from ANI.

Dec 08, 2022 08:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Begins

Dec 08, 2022 07:58 IST

Theog Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Dec 08, 2022 07:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Visuals at Counting Centre in Shimla

Dec 08, 2022 07:07 IST

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Dec 08, 2022 06:25 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: 5 Key Fights in Himachal

Dec 08, 2022 06:16 IST

Dec 08, 2022 06:12 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: When Was Randomisation Completed?

Dec 07, 2022 22:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Where to Watch the Results; Close Fight Between Congress and BJP

Dec 07, 2022 22:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Why is the Old Pension Scheme a Poll Plank in Hill State?

Dec 07, 2022 22:45 IST

Himachal Tension Peaks: Ahead of D-Day, Jai Ram Takes Time Off, Priyanka in Shimla; Poaching Fear Looms

Dec 07, 2022 22:41 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election: The Cold Refused to Dissuade Voters' Enthusiasm

Dec 07, 2022 22:37 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: What Have Exit Polls Predicted for the Hill State; Congress or BJP?

Dec 07, 2022 22:36 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election: Change is the Only Constant as Anti-Incumbency Gets Clear Mandate | Data Analysis

Dec 07, 2022 22:29 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Why is Himachal Pradesh Considered a Swing State?

Dec 07, 2022 22:26 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Will Hill State Choose Congress or BJP? All Eyes on Mandate, Counting at 8 AM

their seats. Another query hot in the junta‘s minds is whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the fray this time, will make a dent, as emphasised by Delhi chief minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

If exit polls are to be believed, it’s a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh,
and various polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. The reason it’s a close battle is because of the anti-incumbency Riwaaz Himachal has always displayed, voting different parties – swinging between the BJP and Congress – in successive elections. And the issues this time are many too – from the Old Pension Scheme, to women-centric development, and apple orchard farmers’ issues. While the BJP chose to go ‘national’ with its pitch in Himachal; Congress, AAP and other opposition parties went ‘local’ – vowing to strike at the heart of voters’ issues with their policies if voted to power. You can read our ground report on Himachal Pradesh here.

Himachal Pradesh’s voting always remains robust – despite inhospitable climate and some not-so-well connected stations. Widespread snow and extreme cold climatic conditions in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh had failed to dissuade voters ahead of the polls, who were gung-ho over their participation in the dance of democracy. About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12.

Now, the halls are decked for the preparation of counting and declaration of results. More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support personnel are ready to oversee the counting of votes in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The counting will begin at 8 am in 68 counting halls located in 59 different locations across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday. The postal ballot will be counted first at 8 am, followed by the EVM at 8.30 am. Garg stated that the counting halls will have a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots. There are also separate tables for scanning and counting electronically transmitted postal ballots.

So what are the security arrangements for counting process and where should one watch the results? Except for those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India, no candidate or other person will be allowed within 100 metres of counting centres (ECI). At the CEO’s office, a system will be put in place to receive counting-related information and complaints. A helpline number, 1950, has been established.

The trends in voting will be available on the Voter Helpline App and at results.eci.govt.in.

The CEO had stated that the first randomisation process for the entire process was completed on December 1 and the first training schedule was conducted on December 2 and 3, while the second randomisation process was completed on December 6 and the second training process was in progress on Wednesday. The third randomization will take place on Thursday, prior to the start of the counting. According to the officer, a three-tier security system has been set up for the strong rooms, with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding the innermost parameter and the armed Police and district executive force guarding the second and third.

