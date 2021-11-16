Himanta Biswa, Conrad Sangma Hold Meeting to Resolve Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Langpih as part of a goodwill gesture to send across a strong message that both the governments are committed to resolve the long-pending border differences.

Both the chief ministers arrived together in a helicopter from Guwahati, landed at the Langpih bazaar and addressed a massive gathering that was attended by people from the adjoining areas.

The chairmen of Regional Committees constituted by both Assam and Meghalaya were also present at the meeting. Assam was represented by cabinet minister Atul Bora and Meghalaya was represented by cabinet minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

Chief secretaries of both the States, including senior officials, were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that it was an historic day for both the States as “this visit will demonstrate the message of commitment between Assam and Meghalaya that has resolved to settle the border differences amicably”.

“Both the government of Assam and Meghalaya are committed to finding an amicable solution to a long-pending issue that has caused large amounts of sufferings to the people of these areas,” he said.

He stated that the people of Langpih area have suffered in the last 49 years because of the differences that exist.

Stating that it is not going to be an easy task, Sangma said it is the present Meghalaya government and the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma which has dared to take up this issue.

He said no previous state government had dared to take the issue up because they were worried about the political consequences.

“But we are not here to think about the political consequences of what we do or don’t do. We are here to ensure that the difficulties and challenges our people are facing come to an end and therefore, even if this is very important and difficult challenge we dare to take it up. I am sure we will find an amicable solution to this dispute,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both the States have agreed to implement the central government schemes in the areas of difference in consultation with both the States, so that people are not deprived of development.

“Today we have tentatively decided, not finally, that whenever some schemes will come from central government like PMGSY, JJM, Saubhagya, collectively both the deputy commissioners will discuss along with the public representatives from both the sides and we will try to see so that we can give maximum benefit of the central government schemes to the people of Langpih,” he said.

According to him, the people of Langpih need electricity, their children have the right to education besides better roads.

Sarma also asserted the need for Meghalaya and Assam to collectively set the tune of a united North East for the benefit of the entire region.

“I used to discuss this issue with Conrad K Sangma that Assam and Meghalaya need to resolve our border dispute for the interest of both the states. When I assumed the chair of Assam chief minister, I travelled down to Shillong and requested the CM of Meghalaya to let us try to resolve the dispute so that we maintain our relationship and also Assam and Meghalaya collectively set the tune of united North East for the benefit of the entire region.”

The Assam CM informed that the two states have constituted the regional committees on both the sides and the same have started the work on six disputed sites.

“One minister from the government of Assam and one minister from the government of Meghalaya together with the regional committees constituted with members across political lines have started visiting those disputed sites,” he said.

“We have already concluded the visit of six disputed sites and both the committees have taken the views of the people. They have considered the administrative contiguity and all other factors,” he said while informing that the committees are going to submit their reports soon to the respective chief ministers.

