'Himanta Biswa Sarma Has Made it an Ego Issue': Meghalaya MP Wants Central Intervention on Assam-Mizoram Border Row

Talking about the Assam-Mizoram conflict, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Meghalaya Vincent Pala said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has “made it an ego issue", while asking the Centre to convene and resolve the issue in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pala, in a letter to PM Modi said: “For reasons best known the BJP-led Assam government, such conflicts have not just been on the rise, but have taken a much more aggressive turn.”

The leader told CNN-News18 that Sarma had made it an “ego issue". “He is a tall leader of great stature, so it is needed that he keeps his head on his shoulders and doesn’t get too aggressive," adding that “such a step" does not suit the chair of the NEDA convener.

Tension has continued at the border areas of the two northeastern states after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead. The Centre has deployed around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) to defuse tension.

While the MP appreciated the steps taken by Sarma, he also argued that it was not good to see two Chief Ministers sparring on Twitter over a “burning issue."

“We in the north-east have had very difficult times. What we want right now is peace and harmony, so it is of utmost importance that the Centre intervene and get the matter sorted out at the earliest. That was the sole purpose of me writing a letter to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the North East MPs forum read: “The recent development on the Assam Mizoram border has been a cause of great anguish and regret to the people of North East. The loss of life and injury on both sides is a shocking and regrettable consequence, and we wish to extend condolences to the affected families.”

Among the signatories of this statement are Pala, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who on behalf of the forum appealed for conciliatory steps for peace and tranquillity along the border.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here