Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Himanta Biswa Sarma Lied About Assam Accord Deadline to Detect Foreigners, Should Apologise: AASU

On January 13, Sarma had said in the Assembly that the amended Citizenship Act does not violate the Assam Accord, but is aimed to address the 'unresolved' issues of the pact.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Himanta Biswa Sarma Lied About Assam Accord Deadline to Detect Foreigners, Should Apologise: AASU
Guwahati: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) activists detained by police while trying to block NH 37 near Basistha during a protest against the recent attack on AASU members at Ghagrapar by alleged BJP activists, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Image: PTI)

Guwahati: The AASU on Sunday alleged that senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lied in the floor of the Assembly by claiming that the Assam Accord did not say anything about March 24, 1971 as the deadline to detect and deport illegal immigrants.

All Assam Students' Union Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya demanded that Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal apologise to the people for providing "wrong explanation" about the Accord at the one-day Special Session of the Assembly on January 13.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the AASU in 1979. It had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Sarma lied in the House by saying that there is no mention of March 24, 1971 deadline to detect and deport illegal immigrants from Assam. However, it is clearly written in Clause 5. He gave a wrong explanation of the Accord.

"We demand that a special session of the Assembly be called and Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam government must apologise to the people of Assam," the AASU leader told reporters.

On January 13, Sarma had said in the Assembly that the amended Citizenship Act does not violate the Assam Accord, but is aimed to address the "unresolved" issues of the pact.

"The Assam Accord didn't speak about children of those coming before 1971, so it's inconclusive," he had added.

"The Assam Accord is not that bad. If we had read it properly, 1966 would have been the cut off year and 1967 voter list would have been the NRC. I regret that," he had claimed citing the Clause 5 of the pact.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram