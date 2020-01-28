Take the pledge to vote

Himanta Sarma, Two Other Assam Ministers Shown Black Flags by AASU

While travelling to Darrang district for an official function to distribute land pattas to landless indigenous people, Himanta Sarma's convoy was shown black flags on National Highway 15 at Mangaldoi.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Himanta Sarma, Two Other Assam Ministers Shown Black Flags by AASU
File photo of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati: Assam ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Siddhartha Bhattacharya faced black flags at different places on Tuesday by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) activists during anti-CAA protests.

While travelling to Darrang district for an official function to distribute land pattas to landless indigenous people, Sarma's convoy was shown black flags on National Highway 15 at Mangaldoi.

Sarma is also convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the equivalent of NDA in the region. AASU activists also shouted slogans against the finance minister and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In Tezpur, Patowary was shown black flags by AASU members while the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was on his way to the district library auditorium to distribute land pattas as part of a state-wide programme.

AASU showed black flags also to Bhattacharya, the Law and Justice Minister, in Barpeta. BJP Lok Sabha Member Topon Kumar Gogoi too was shown black flags by AASU activists at Charaideo district.

Protests against the CAA continued across the state on Tuesday as demonstrations took place at Nagaon, Golaghat, Barpeta, Goalpara, Doom Dooma and other places.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.



