Seer Threatens to Kidnap, Rape Muslim Women in UP's Sitapur as Crowd Clap, Cheer

A video surfaced on social media, in which a Hindu seer clad in saffron, is heard making calls for abducting and raping Muslim women in public amid a sea of people who cheered and clapped over the comments, shouting ‘Jai Sree Ram’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. The police have begun an investigation based on the viral footage.

“If any Muslim man goes after Hindu women, I will kidnap and openly rape Muslim women out in public view," the Mahant, who has been identified as Mahant Bajrang Das of a local temple, said.

Sitapur is about 100 km from state capital Lucknow.

The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter and the Uttar Pradesh police’s official handle was tagged. In the 41 seconds clip, a man in a police uniform can also be seen in the background.

TRIGGER WARNING!A Mahant in front of a Masjid in the presence of Police personals warns that He would K!dnap Muslim Women and ₹@pe them in Open. According to the locals near Sheshe wali Masjid, Khairabad, Sitapur. This happened on 2nd Apr 2022, 2 PM. @sitapurpolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/wkBNLnqUW0 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 7, 2022

Further, he went on to allege that a plot to murder him has been hatched and e carried a bounty of Rs 28 lakh on his head.

The journalist said that the video was shot on April 2 but “no action had been taken by the police even after five days".

The Sitapur police responded to his tweet and said that a probe has been initiated and a senior officer is investigating the matter.

