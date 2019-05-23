English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hindupur (హిందూపూర్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
157. Hindupur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,29,262 voters of which 1,16,176 are male and 1,13,071 are female and 15 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Hindupur, recorded a voter turnout of 77.7%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.57% and in 2009, 69.63% of Hindupur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Balakrishna Nandamuri of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 16,196 votes which was 10.15% of the total votes polled. Balakrishna Nandamuri polled a total of 1,59,506 (31.68%) votes.
TDP's P Abdul Ghani won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 8764 (6.1%) votes. P Abdul Ghani polled 1,43,664 which was 31.68% of the total votes polled.
Hindupur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: हिन्दूपुर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and హిందూపూర్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
LEADING
JSP
--
--
Akula Umesh
SUCI
--
--
G.N. Ashoka
IND
--
--
Adi Narayana. B
IND
--
--
Dudhekula Gous Peera
IND
--
--
Narasimha Murthy. N
YSRCP
--
--
Shaik Mohammed Iqbal
INC
--
--
T. Balaji Manohar
IND
--
--
M. Narasimha Murthy
IND
--
--
V.K. Srenivasulu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
P.D. Partha Sarathy
TDP
--
--
Nandamuri Balakrishna
