Hindus Cannot Wait Eternally For Ruling on Ram Temple, Says VHP Pressing Govt For a Law

Reiterating the line taken by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Ram Mandir issue, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said that the “government should bring in a law for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, if the Supreme Court is not able to do anything.”Kumar was addressing the three-day long Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting of the RSS in Mumbai, where all the contemporary issues will be discussed with representatives of all affiliates present.The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of a clutch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 judgment till January, which had ruled that the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya be divided into three parts.Kumar said that Sangh’s point of view on the Ram Mandir has been made clear on several occasions – the lecture series in Vigyan Bhawan and Vijaydashami speech made before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bhagwat demanded a law to be framed to allow the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Kumar said, “Three judges of the high court accepted that mandir should be built on the ram janambhoomi, those who were dissatisfied went to the Supreme Court. The case was heard and evidence was provided that there was a mandir at the site.”He added, “Ram Janambhoomi pe ek bhavya mandir sheegra hi bane, janamsthal par mandir banne ke liye bhoomi milna chahiye. Mandir banne se sadbhavna aur ekatmata ka vatavarad banega.” (Mandir should be built as soon as possible on the birth place of Ram. We need land for the construction of the temple. If the temple is built there will be an atmosphere of brotherhood in the country.)Batting for a law, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) came out with a statement saying that Hindus cannot wait eternally for a court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute case. The VHP asked the government to bring a law for building a Ram temple.Its working president Alok Kumar urged the Narendra Modi government to bring a legislation in the Winter Session.His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court moved the hearing on the case to January next year."The Supreme Court has once again adjourned the hearing. This fortifies the VHP's stand that the solution to the Ram Janambhoomi issue is not in eternally waiting for hearing of appeals pending for over seven years. We reiterate our request to the Union government to enact a law to clear the way for building a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya," Kumar told PTI.This may be done in the coming winter session of Parliament, the head of the RSS affiliate said, adding that the Hindutva organisation will intensify its campaign for such a legislation if the government does not act.