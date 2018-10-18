‘Hindus Don’t Ask Me to Campaign Anymore’: After Digvijaya, Ghulam Nabi Azad Embarrasses Congress

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has rued that he isn’t called to campaign for the party anymore over fears that it may adversely impact Hindu votes, echoing a similar grouse by Digvijaya Singh.Addressing the alumni of Aligarh Muslim University at an event in Lucknow, Azad said, “Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman and Nicobar to Lakshadweep. Around 95% of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders, and just 5% were Muslim brothers.”“But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20%. This means that there is something wrong. Aaj darta hai aadmi bulane se, ki iska voter pe kya asar hoga (They are afraid of calling me lest it affects votes),” an Indian Express report quoted Azad as saying.Taking objection to Azad’s statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was “yet another attempt by the Congress to malign Hindus”.Azad’s remarks come days after the Congress was embarrassed by a similar statement made by Digvijaya Singh in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. A viral video of Singh’s informal chat with party workers purportedly showed him as saying that his speeches “dent” Congress votes. “I have a single task. No campaigning, no speeches. My speeches dent Congress votes, so I don’t go,” Singh had said.