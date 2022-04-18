Hindus Must Give Birth to More Kids to Avoid India Becoming Islamic Nation, Says Priest Out on Bail

An organisation of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand on Sunday asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic country.

The priest, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, had earlier this month in Mathura urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming "Hindu-less" in the coming decades.

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati told PTI India is a democratic country as Hindus are in majority.

But Muslims are increasing their population by giving birth to many children in a planned way, he claimed on the first day of the organisation's three-day 'Dharam Sansad' at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

"That is why, our organisation has asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic nation," said Saraswati.

In view of the meet, which is being attended by Yati Narsinghanand, Annpurna Bharti and several other seers and priests form across the country, the Himachal Pradesh Police in a notice to Saraswati has instructed him that no instigating language should be used against any religion or caste.

Issuing the notice under section 64 of Police Act, 2007, the SHO of the Amb police station in Una district has stated that appropriate legal action would be taken if such instructions were not adhered.

