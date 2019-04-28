English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hindustan Zindabad Hai, Tha, Aur Rahega': PM Recalls 'Gadar' Dialogue After Meeting Sunny Deol
Sharing a photograph with the actor, Modi in a tweet said everyone was rooting for Deol's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
PM Narendra Modi with BJP leader Sunny Deol (Courtesy Twitter)
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been fielded from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.
Modi used a dialogue from Deol's movie 'Gadar' to describe the meeting and hailed the country. "We both agree — Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega."
Deol, son of legendary actor Dharmendra, will take on Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, which was in the past represented by late Vinod Khanna of the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party's Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance's Lal Chand.
Earlier on Sunday, Modi also met the new mayors of south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations.
"Had a great interaction with Sunita Kangra, Avtar Singh and Anju Kamalkant. They will be serving as Mayors of South Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations respectively. My best wishes to them as they embark on their efforts to transform Delhi," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Punjab will go to polls on May 19.
What struck me about @iamsunnydeol is his humility and deep passion for a better India.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2019
Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur!
We both agree- हिन्दुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, है, और रहेगा! pic.twitter.com/o4tcvITy2e
