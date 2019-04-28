Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Hindustan Zindabad Hai, Tha, Aur Rahega': PM Recalls 'Gadar' Dialogue After Meeting Sunny Deol

Sharing a photograph with the actor, Modi in a tweet said everyone was rooting for Deol's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Hindustan Zindabad Hai, Tha, Aur Rahega': PM Recalls 'Gadar' Dialogue After Meeting Sunny Deol
PM Narendra Modi with BJP leader Sunny Deol (Courtesy Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been fielded from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

Modi used a dialogue from Deol's movie 'Gadar' to describe the meeting and hailed the country. "We both agree — Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega."




Sharing a photograph with the actor, Modi in a tweet said everyone was rooting for Deol's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Deol, son of legendary actor Dharmendra, will take on Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, which was in the past represented by late Vinod Khanna of the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party's Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance's Lal Chand.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi also met the new mayors of south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations.

"Had a great interaction with Sunita Kangra, Avtar Singh and Anju Kamalkant. They will be serving as Mayors of South Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations respectively. My best wishes to them as they embark on their efforts to transform Delhi," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Punjab will go to polls on May 19.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram