Hingalganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

126. Hingalganj (हिंगलगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Hingalganj is part of 18. Basirhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 55.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,28,248 eligible electors, of which 1,17,077 were male, 1,11,168 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hingalganj in 2021 is 950.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,172 eligible electors, of which 1,09,584 were male, 1,02,585 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,014 eligible electors, of which 96,588 were male, 88,427 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hingalganj in 2016 was 375. In 2011, there were 296.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Debes Mandal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Anandamay Mandal of CPI by a margin of 30,304 votes which was 16.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anandamay Mandal of CPI won in this seat defeating Debes Mandal of TMC by a margin of 1,015 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 45.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 126. Hingalganj Assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Hingalganj are: Debes Mandal (TMC), Nemai Das (BJP), Nirmal Mudi (BSP), Ranjan Kumar Mondal (CPI), Sanjit Mondal (JSP), Krishna Gayen (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.32%, while it was 86.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 318 polling stations in 126. Hingalganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 254. In 2011 there were 231 polling stations.

EXTENT:

126. Hingalganj constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Hingalganj, 2. Barunhat Rameshwarpur, Bhabanipur – I, Bhabanipur – II, Hasnabad, PatliKhanpur GPs of CDB Hasnabad and 3. Khulna GP of CDB Sandeshkhali -II. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Hingalganj is 323 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hingalganj is: 22°23’14.6"N 88°57’11.5"E.

