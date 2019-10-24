Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hinganghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगणघाट): Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hinganghat (हिंगणघाट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Hinganghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगणघाट): Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hinganghat (हिंगणघाट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

46. Hinganghat (हिंगणघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Wardha district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,95,987 eligible electors, of which 1,52,723 were male, 1,43,264 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hinganghat Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
4188
55.55%
Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar
NCP
1257
16.67%
Raju Alias Mohan Wasudeorao Timande
IND
836
11.09%
Ashok Shamrao Shinde
GGP
373
4.95%
Damadu Warlu Madavi
VBA
346
4.59%
Dr. Umesh Somaji Waware
BSP
264
3.50%
Vilas Nanaji Tembhare
IND
78
1.03%
Anil Atmaram Jawade
SBP
58
0.77%
Prashant Bhimarao Deshmukh
NOTA
38
0.50%
Nota
IND
28
0.37%
Manish Bhimraoji Kamble
IND
20
0.27%
Manda Ramesh Thaware
IND
20
0.27%
Shyam Bhaskar Idapwar
IND
17
0.23%
Kisna Natthuji Vyapari
IND
16
0.21%
Ashwin Shrawan Tawade

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,60,968 eligible electors, of which 1,37,238 were male, 1,23,729 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,44,590.

Hinganghat has an elector sex ratio of 938.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kunawar Samir Trambakrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 65175 votes which was 34.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.02% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Shamraoji Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1421 votes which was 0.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 31.01% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 46. Hinganghat Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.03%, while it was 67.61 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.03%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 46. Hinganghat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 46. Hinganghat constituency comprises of the following areas of Wardha district of Maharashtra: Samudrapur Tehsil, Seloo Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Sindi and Sindi (MC), Hinganghat Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle –Sawali, Wadner, Pohana, Hinganghat and Hinganghat (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hinganghat is: 20.5687 78.9208.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hinganghat results.

 

