Hinganghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगणघाट): Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

46. Hinganghat (हिंगणघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Wardha district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,95,987 eligible electors, of which 1,52,723 were male, 1,43,264 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hinganghat Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4188 55.55% Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar LEADING NCP 1257 16.67% Raju Alias Mohan Wasudeorao Timande IND 836 11.09% Ashok Shamrao Shinde GGP 373 4.95% Damadu Warlu Madavi VBA 346 4.59% Dr. Umesh Somaji Waware BSP 264 3.50% Vilas Nanaji Tembhare IND 78 1.03% Anil Atmaram Jawade SBP 58 0.77% Prashant Bhimarao Deshmukh NOTA 38 0.50% Nota IND 28 0.37% Manish Bhimraoji Kamble IND 20 0.27% Manda Ramesh Thaware IND 20 0.27% Shyam Bhaskar Idapwar IND 17 0.23% Kisna Natthuji Vyapari IND 16 0.21% Ashwin Shrawan Tawade

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,60,968 eligible electors, of which 1,37,238 were male, 1,23,729 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,44,590.

Hinganghat has an elector sex ratio of 938.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kunawar Samir Trambakrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 65175 votes which was 34.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.02% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Shamraoji Shinde of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1421 votes which was 0.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 31.01% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 46. Hinganghat Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.03%, while it was 67.61 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.03%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 46. Hinganghat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 46. Hinganghat constituency comprises of the following areas of Wardha district of Maharashtra: Samudrapur Tehsil, Seloo Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Sindi and Sindi (MC), Hinganghat Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle –Sawali, Wadner, Pohana, Hinganghat and Hinganghat (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hinganghat is: 20.5687 78.9208.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hinganghat results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.