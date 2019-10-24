Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hingna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगणा): Meghe Sameer Dattatraya of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingna (हिंगणा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Meghe Sameer Dattatraya
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Hingna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगणा): Meghe Sameer Dattatraya of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingna (हिंगणा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

50. Hingna (हिंगणा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,76,203 eligible electors, of which 1,98,345 were male, 1,77,844 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 279 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hingna Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
14723
54.47%
Meghe Sameer Dattatraya
NCP
10164
37.60%
Ghodmare Vijaybabu Pandurangji
BSP
1119
4.14%
Rahul Dhanraj Sontakke
NOTA
336
1.24%
Nota
VBA
268
0.99%
Nitesh Jivan Jangle
IND
102
0.38%
Sanjay Vinayakrao Hurpate
IND
71
0.26%
Sudhakar Tarachand Wakde
PPI(D)
70
0.26%
Nashim Tapkir Alam
IND
68
0.25%
Ghodmare Vijay
IND
32
0.12%
Comred Madhav Champatrao Bhonde
IND
28
0.10%
Sushil Kumar Dholekar
IND
25
0.09%
Somkuwar Roshan Liladhar
SUCI(C)
24
0.09%
Comred Madhuri Rajput

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,081 eligible electors, of which 1,63,290 were male, 1,39,783 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 279 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,75,584.

Hingna has an elector sex ratio of 896.64.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Meghe Sameer Dattatraya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 23158 votes which was 11.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.95% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ghodmare Vijaybabu Pandurangji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 700 votes which was 0.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.29% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 50. Hingna Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.18%, while it was 58.58 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 433 polling stations in 50. Hingna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 365.

Extent: 50. Hingna constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Hingna Tehsil, Nagpur (Rural) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Bori, Wadi (Part B), Villages - Walani, Brahmanwada, Bailwada, Gumthala, Ghoghali, Lonare, Bhokara, Chakkikhapa, Bharatwada, Khandala, Pardi, Ashti, Borgaon, Mahurzari, Pithesur, Godhani (Railway), Fetari, Gonhi, Yerla, Chicholi, Bodhala, Lava, Khadgaon, Drugdhamna, Surabardi, Wadi (CT), Davlameti (CT), and Sonegaon (Nipani) (CT).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hingna is: 20.9776 78.9039.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hingna results.

 

