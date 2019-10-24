Hingna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगणा): Meghe Sameer Dattatraya of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

50. Hingna (हिंगणा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,76,203 eligible electors, of which 1,98,345 were male, 1,77,844 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 279 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hingna Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 14723 54.47% Meghe Sameer Dattatraya LEADING NCP 10164 37.60% Ghodmare Vijaybabu Pandurangji BSP 1119 4.14% Rahul Dhanraj Sontakke NOTA 336 1.24% Nota VBA 268 0.99% Nitesh Jivan Jangle IND 102 0.38% Sanjay Vinayakrao Hurpate IND 71 0.26% Sudhakar Tarachand Wakde PPI(D) 70 0.26% Nashim Tapkir Alam IND 68 0.25% Ghodmare Vijay IND 32 0.12% Comred Madhav Champatrao Bhonde IND 28 0.10% Sushil Kumar Dholekar IND 25 0.09% Somkuwar Roshan Liladhar SUCI(C) 24 0.09% Comred Madhuri Rajput

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,081 eligible electors, of which 1,63,290 were male, 1,39,783 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 279 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,75,584.

Hingna has an elector sex ratio of 896.64.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Meghe Sameer Dattatraya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 23158 votes which was 11.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.95% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ghodmare Vijaybabu Pandurangji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 700 votes which was 0.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.29% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 50. Hingna Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.18%, while it was 58.58 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 433 polling stations in 50. Hingna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 365.

Extent: 50. Hingna constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Hingna Tehsil, Nagpur (Rural) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Bori, Wadi (Part B), Villages - Walani, Brahmanwada, Bailwada, Gumthala, Ghoghali, Lonare, Bhokara, Chakkikhapa, Bharatwada, Khandala, Pardi, Ashti, Borgaon, Mahurzari, Pithesur, Godhani (Railway), Fetari, Gonhi, Yerla, Chicholi, Bodhala, Lava, Khadgaon, Drugdhamna, Surabardi, Wadi (CT), Davlameti (CT), and Sonegaon (Nipani) (CT).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hingna is: 20.9776 78.9039.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hingna results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.