Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Hingoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगोली): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingoli (हिंगोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingoli (हिंगोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
94. Hingoli (हिंगोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Hingoli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.17%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,252 eligible electors, of which 1,63,658 were male, 1,48,594 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 250 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,671 eligible electors, of which 1,51,657 were male, 1,35,014 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 250 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,53,516.
Hingoli has an elector sex ratio of 907.95.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mutkule Tanhaji Sakharamji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 56446 votes which was 29.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.93% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Patil Bhaurao Baburao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3945 votes which was 2.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.57% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 94. Hingoli Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.17%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.46%, while it was 63.38 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.29%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 94. Hingoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 323.
Extent: 94. Hingoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Hingoli district of Maharashtra: Sengaon Tehsil, Hingoli Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Malhiwara, Narsi, Hingoli and Hingoli (MC).
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hingoli is: 19.8196 76.8739.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hingoli results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor