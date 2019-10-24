Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hingoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगोली): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingoli (हिंगोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
Hingoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगोली): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingoli (हिंगोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

94. Hingoli (हिंगोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Hingoli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.17%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,252 eligible electors, of which 1,63,658 were male, 1,48,594 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 250 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hingoli Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
4936
44.43%
Tanhaji Sakharamji Mutkule
INC
4778
43.01%
Patil Bhaurao Baburao
VBA
876
7.88%
Vasim Deshmukh
PJP
91
0.82%
Adv.vijay Dnyanba Raut
BSP
66
0.59%
Suresh Mohan Gaikwad
NOTA
65
0.59%
Nota
IND
59
0.53%
Mukhtaroddin Azizodin Shaikh
AMPI
40
0.36%
Raavan Alias Ramesh Punjaji Dhabe
IND
38
0.34%
Asaraji Pappu Suresh Chavan
IND
34
0.31%
Sayyed A Khadir Sayyed Mastan
IND
34
0.31%
Vinod Keshavrao Paratwar
BJSP(A)
32
0.29%
Ganesh Govindrao Wankhede
BVA
23
0.21%
Adv. Sadashiv Yadavrao Hatkar
IND
21
0.19%
Prakash Mahadu Raut
BMHP
17
0.15%
Sunil Dasharth Ingole

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,671 eligible electors, of which 1,51,657 were male, 1,35,014 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 250 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,53,516.

Hingoli has an elector sex ratio of 907.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mutkule Tanhaji Sakharamji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 56446 votes which was 29.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Bhaurao Baburao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3945 votes which was 2.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.57% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 94. Hingoli Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.17%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.46%, while it was 63.38 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.29%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 94. Hingoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 323.

Extent: 94. Hingoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Hingoli district of Maharashtra: Sengaon Tehsil, Hingoli Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Malhiwara, Narsi, Hingoli and Hingoli (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hingoli is: 19.8196 76.8739.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hingoli results.

