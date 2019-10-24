Hingoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिंगोली): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

94. Hingoli (हिंगोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Hingoli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.17%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,252 eligible electors, of which 1,63,658 were male, 1,48,594 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 250 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hingoli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4936 44.43% Tanhaji Sakharamji Mutkule LEADING INC 4778 43.01% Patil Bhaurao Baburao VBA 876 7.88% Vasim Deshmukh PJP 91 0.82% Adv.vijay Dnyanba Raut BSP 66 0.59% Suresh Mohan Gaikwad NOTA 65 0.59% Nota IND 59 0.53% Mukhtaroddin Azizodin Shaikh AMPI 40 0.36% Raavan Alias Ramesh Punjaji Dhabe IND 38 0.34% Asaraji Pappu Suresh Chavan IND 34 0.31% Sayyed A Khadir Sayyed Mastan IND 34 0.31% Vinod Keshavrao Paratwar BJSP(A) 32 0.29% Ganesh Govindrao Wankhede BVA 23 0.21% Adv. Sadashiv Yadavrao Hatkar IND 21 0.19% Prakash Mahadu Raut BMHP 17 0.15% Sunil Dasharth Ingole

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,671 eligible electors, of which 1,51,657 were male, 1,35,014 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 250 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,53,516.

Hingoli has an elector sex ratio of 907.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mutkule Tanhaji Sakharamji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 56446 votes which was 29.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Bhaurao Baburao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3945 votes which was 2.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.57% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 94. Hingoli Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.17%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.46%, while it was 63.38 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.29%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 94. Hingoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 323.

Extent: 94. Hingoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Hingoli district of Maharashtra: Sengaon Tehsil, Hingoli Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Malhiwara, Narsi, Hingoli and Hingoli (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hingoli is: 19.8196 76.8739.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hingoli results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.