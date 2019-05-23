Hingoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name SHS Hemant Patil SHS Hemant Patil LEADING

Hingoli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS 42812 52.65% Hemant Patil Leading INC 19241 23.66% Wankhede Subhashrao Bapurao VBA 12805 15.75% Mohan Fattusing Rathod IND 2020 2.48% Sandesh Ramchandra Chavan IUML 498 0.61% Altaf Ahamed BSP 368 0.45% Dr. Dhanve Datta Maroti IND 295 0.36% Adv. Marotrao Kanhobarao Hukke Patil NOTA 284 0.35% Nota PRP 281 0.35% Uttam Bhagaji Kamble AHP 247 0.30% Uttam Maroti Dhabe IND 242 0.30% Devji Gangaram Asole BMP 196 0.24% Varsha Shivajirao Devsarkar BHMP 177 0.22% Subhash Parasram Wankhede IND 175 0.22% Jayavanta Vishwambhar Wanole IND 158 0.19% Makbul Ahemad Abdul Habib IND 146 0.18% A. Kadir Mastan Sayed IND 139 0.17% Gajanan Haribhau Bhalerao IND 121 0.15% Patrakar P. Sattar Kha Kasim Kha IND 118 0.15% Prakash Vitthalrao Ghunnar BRSP 116 0.14% Asadkhan Mohammadkhan IND 114 0.14% Sandip Bhau Nikhate IND 111 0.14% Santosh Maroti Boinwar IND 107 0.13% Kamble Trishala Milind IND 105 0.13% Subhash Vitthal Wankhede IND 102 0.13% Subhash Kashiba Wankhede IND 98 0.12% Subhash Maroti Wankhede HBP 86 0.11% Subhash Nagorao Wankhede IND 82 0.10% Wasant Kisan Paikrao IND 69 0.08% Sunil Dasharath Ingole

15. Hingoli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.11%. The estimated literacy level of Hingoli is 77.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajeev Shankarrao Satav of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 1,632 votes which was 0.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Subhash Bapurao Wankhede of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 73,634 votes which was 9.01% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 41.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 59.68% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hingoli was: Rajeev Shankarrao Satav (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,540 men, 7,46,644 women and 10 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hingoli is: 19.5364 77.218Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हिंगोली, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); হিঙ্গোলি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); हिंगोली, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); હિંંગોલી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஹிங்கோலி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); హింగోలీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಹಿಂಗೊಲಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഹിങ്കോളി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)