1-min read

Hingoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingoli (हिंगोली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Hingoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hingoli (हिंगोली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Hingoli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.11%. The estimated literacy level of Hingoli is 77.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
SHS
Hemant Patil

SHS

Hemant Patil

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajeev Shankarrao Satav of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 1,632 votes which was 0.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Subhash Bapurao Wankhede of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 73,634 votes which was 9.01% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 41.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.

Hingoli Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
42812
52.65%
Hemant Patil
INC
19241
23.66%
Wankhede Subhashrao Bapurao
VBA
12805
15.75%
Mohan Fattusing Rathod
IND
2020
2.48%
Sandesh Ramchandra Chavan
IUML
498
0.61%
Altaf Ahamed
BSP
368
0.45%
Dr. Dhanve Datta Maroti
IND
295
0.36%
Adv. Marotrao Kanhobarao Hukke Patil
NOTA
284
0.35%
Nota
PRP
281
0.35%
Uttam Bhagaji Kamble
AHP
247
0.30%
Uttam Maroti Dhabe
IND
242
0.30%
Devji Gangaram Asole
BMP
196
0.24%
Varsha Shivajirao Devsarkar
BHMP
177
0.22%
Subhash Parasram Wankhede
IND
175
0.22%
Jayavanta Vishwambhar Wanole
IND
158
0.19%
Makbul Ahemad Abdul Habib
IND
146
0.18%
A. Kadir Mastan Sayed
IND
139
0.17%
Gajanan Haribhau Bhalerao
IND
121
0.15%
Patrakar P. Sattar Kha Kasim Kha
IND
118
0.15%
Prakash Vitthalrao Ghunnar
BRSP
116
0.14%
Asadkhan Mohammadkhan
IND
114
0.14%
Sandip Bhau Nikhate
IND
111
0.14%
Santosh Maroti Boinwar
IND
107
0.13%
Kamble Trishala Milind
IND
105
0.13%
Subhash Vitthal Wankhede
IND
102
0.13%
Subhash Kashiba Wankhede
IND
98
0.12%
Subhash Maroti Wankhede
HBP
86
0.11%
Subhash Nagorao Wankhede
IND
82
0.10%
Wasant Kisan Paikrao
IND
69
0.08%
Sunil Dasharath Ingole

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 59.68% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hingoli was: Rajeev Shankarrao Satav (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,39,540 men, 7,46,644 women and 10 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hingoli Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Hingoli is: 19.5364 77.218

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हिंगोली, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); হিঙ্গোলি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); हिंगोली, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); હિંંગોલી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஹிங்கோலி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); హింగోలీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಹಿಂಗೊಲಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഹിങ്കോളി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
