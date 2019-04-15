SPONSORED BY
Hint of Chilli, Dash of Lemon: Ashok Gehlot's Special Garland to Ward-off 'BJP' Eye

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was garlanded with lemons and chillies by workers of the National Students Union of India while on campaign in Bhilwara.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Bhilwara campaigning for Congress candidate Rampal Sharma (Twitter)
New Delhi: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot at a public meeting in Bhilwara on Monday was garlanded with lemons and chillies by workers of the National Students Union of India to ward off “evil eye” of the BJP.

Indian superstition holds hanging lemon and chilli among the most common totems to fight off evil spirits. It is seen in homes and establishments across the country.

Gehlot’s Bhilwara campaign saw the garlanding as a stand out scene which has since then caught the attention of the media. He was in Bhilwara to campaign for Congress leader Rampal Sharma contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Bhilwara constituency on April 29.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
