'Hinting at Change of Power in Maharashtra?' Shiv Sena Reacts to its MLA's 'Join Hands with BJP Again' Remark

Downplaying Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s “team up with BJP" letter, the party mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday said that those who feel that this is an indication of change of power in Maharashtra are ‘kuchcha limbus’ (unripe lemons) in politics.

Sarnaik, in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, had said that the former allies patch up “before it is too late", especially for the many upcoming corporation elections, including those of Mumbai and Thane.

The legislator from Thane’s Ovala-Majiwada constituency further said though the BJP and the Shiv Sena are not allies anymore, their leaders have good relations and that “we should make use of this".

His comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a one-on-one meeting with Thackeray at the former’s official residence in Delhi recently.

A report in Hindustan Times quoted a senior Shiv Sena leader as saying that the meeting lasted for half-an-hour, in which Thackeray spoke about political issues. He also sought Modi’s intervention to resolve the issue of nomination of 12 members to the Legislative Council, which Governor BS Koshyari has not cleared for eight months.

“Yes, we had a separate meeting. We may not be politically together, but that does not mean that we have snapped our relationship. I did not go to meet Nawaz Sharif. There is nothing wrong in meeting Modiji in person. Tomorrow, even tell my colleagues and go to meet him," Thackeray had said.

Reacting to the meeting raising eyebrows, Sena said in Saamana, “There is nothing wrong in the first place, for it to be amended by meeting the PM Modi. Maharashtra government has good relations with the prime minister. There is nothing wrong in it. He is the supreme leader in a parliamentary democracy."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here