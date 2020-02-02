Hinting at Horse Trading in MP, BJP's Gopal Bhargav Reveals His CM Aspirations
Bhargav also accused the Kamal Nath ministers of indulging in corruption, claiming that they aren’t sure of the longevity of their own government and are well aware that the government could crumble anytime.
File photo of Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Gopal Bhargav.
Bhopal: Displaying his disappointment at losing the opportunity to have a shot at the Chief Minister’s post, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav here on Sunday said if some MLAs switch loyalties, Kamal Nath government could fall anytime.
Addressing a public rally at his home town Sagar, Bhargav spoke of his disappointment of not being able to form the government after a closely fought assembly poll in 2018, when the Congress ended up with 114 seats while the BJP managed 109 seats.
“As the Leader of Opposition, I am saying that if four to five MLAs were here or there, you never know. Someone from your region will become the Chief Minister,” Bhargav said, expressing his aspirations for the top post. He, however, added that party’s wish is of utmost importance.
Bhargav also accused the Kamal Nath ministers of indulging in corruption, claiming that they aren’t sure of the longevity of their own government and are well aware that the government could crumble the day some MLAs switch sides.
Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta mocked Bhargav’s comments, adding that his internal aspirations have gone public today.
“They need to understand that Kamal Nath government has trounced them thrice in the assembly and is capable of doing it again,” Gupta said.
