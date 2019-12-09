Hirekerur Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Hirekerur Assembly Seat

86. Hirekerur (General) (ಹಿರೇಕೆರೂರು), also known as or Hirekeruru, is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,606 votes (1.96%) securing 39.57% of the total votes polled.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,190 votes (3.67%) registering 30.97% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Bannikod Basappa Hanumantappa (Indian National Congress), BC Patil (Bharatiya Janata Party), Devendrappa (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Manjunath GS (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Harish S Ingalagondi (Karnataka Jantha Paksha), Ujaneppa J Kodihalli (Independent), Rajashekhar Kallappa Dudihalli (Independent), Rudrayya Andanayya Salimath (Independent), Pujar Siddappa Kallappa (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Hirekerur Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name INC Bannikod Basappa Hanumantappa BJP BC Patil UPP Devendrappa KRS Manjunath GS KJP Harish S Ingalagondi IND Ujaneppa J Kodihalli IND Rajashekhar Kallappa Dudihalli IND Rudrayya Andanayya Salimath IND Pujar Siddappa Kallappa

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

