GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Hirekerur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B C Patil Wins

Live election result of 86 Hirekerur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hirekerur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hirekerur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B C Patil Wins
Live election result of 86 Hirekerur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hirekerur MLA.
Hirekerur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,76,033 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 91,451 are male, 84,501 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.33 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC B C Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7246148.10%B C Patil
BJP7190647.73%Banakar U B
JD(S)35972.39%Siddappa Lakshmappa Gudadappanavar
NOTA9720.65%Nota
IND5550.37%Rajashekhar K Dudihalli
AIMEP3170.21%Mahadevappa Manjappa Malammanavar
IND3120.21%Parameshappa Basappa Kaginelli
IND1930.13%Manjunath Sanu
KPJP1320.09%Veerabhadrappa Gangappa Kumbar
JSP(K)1100.07%Vinay Palakshappa Patil
KJP910.06%Harish S Ingalagondi

KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,606 votes (1.96%) securing 39.57% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.09%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,190 votes (3.67%) registering 30.97% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.53%.

Check the table below for Hirekerur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You