Hirekerur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B C Patil Wins

Live Status INC B C Patil Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Hirekerur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,76,033 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 91,451 are male, 84,501 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.33 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,606 votes (1.96%) securing 39.57% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.09%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,190 votes (3.67%) registering 30.97% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.53%.Check the table below for Hirekerur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting