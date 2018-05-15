GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Hiriyur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K. Poornima Wins

Live election result of 100 Hiriyur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hiriyur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
Hiriyur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K. Poornima Wins
Live election result of 100 Hiriyur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hiriyur MLA.
Hiriyur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,32,662 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,441 are male, 1,16,143 female and 36 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.71 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%
Live Status BJP K. Poornima Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7773341.17%K. Poornima
INC6485834.36%D.Sudhakar
JD(S)4204422.27%D. Yashodhara
NOTA11600.61%Nota
SP7580.40%Dr. D.N Nagendraiah
IND4150.22%M.P. Sri Ranganatha
IND3290.17%S.R. Rangaswamy
AIMEP3130.17%Samiulla
BRSMC2670.14%Mahesh. R.
KJP2290.12%N. Vijayalakshmi
IND2230.12%Rangaiah S
PRRP1770.09%A. Shiva Shankarappa
PPOI1440.08%Shashikanth C.M
RPI(A)1370.07%H. Lokesh

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,205 votes (0.75%) securing 44.68% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.25%.

IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,158 votes (11.92%) registering 31.78% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80%.

Check the table below for Hiriyur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

