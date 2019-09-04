'His Arrest Did Not Bring Me Happiness': BS Yediyurappa Hopes For DK Shivakumar's Release

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has said that he was unhappy to hear about the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Congress troubleshooter was arrested on Tuesday after repeated questioning over the past few days in connection with a case of alleged money laundering.

"Let me tell you one thing, the arrest of DK Shivakumar did not bring me any happiness. I will pray to God that he will be out soon," he told reporters in Bengaluru. "I have neither hated anyone in my life nor have I wished bad for any one. Law will take its course. If he comes out (of the charges) I will be happier than anyone."

BS Yediyurappa further said that he would be "more happy than everyone" if DK Shivakumar comes clear of the charges.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have slammed the arrest and accused the BJP of using agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

“Opposition leaders are being targeted each and every day using central govt agencies. It is just an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of BJP govt and also to prevent the voices of dissent," Siddaramaiah wrote in a tweet soon after the leader's arrest.

Soon after his arrest, tweets put out from Shivakumar's official handle described the cases against him as "politically motivated". "The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta," the tweet read.

The Karnataka Congressman has denied any wrongdoing in the money laundering case and said that I-T searches were conducted and the ED subsequently took action against him for playing an "instrumental role" in ensuring the safe stay of Gujarat Congress MLAs in a Karnataka resort during the Rajya Sabha polls in 2017, amid allegations that the BJP was trying to poach them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.