His ‘Lal’ in Haryana Bypoll Fray, Kuldeep Bishnoi Fights Prestige Battle in Family Bastion Adampur

The bypoll for the Adampur assembly seat in Haryana will not just be a litmus test for Bhavya Bishnoi, 29, but also a prestige battle for his father Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Apart from warding off any threat to his family bastion, the senior Bishnoi, a two-time MP, four-time MLA and son of Haryana’s three-time chief minister Bhajan Lal, also needs to cement his presence in his new political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The bypoll for the Adampur assembly constituency will be held on November 3.

Not his father’s former party Congress, Bhavya’s main competitor is the new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which could make its presence felt.

And if history has anything to go by, Bhavya could have an edge, but the burden of performing cannot be underestimated.

ADAMPUR ADAMANT ON BHAJAN LAL FAMILY

Adampur has stuck stubbornly to the Bhajan Lal family. Even though the family members of political stalwarts like Devi Lal and Bansi Lal tried their luck against them in this assembly segment, they have failed.

Bhajan Lal contested the first assembly election from Adampur in 1968 on a Congress ticket. Bansi Lal became the Chief Minister after Congress victory in the 1968 assembly polls and Bhajan Lal served as his minister. In 1972, Devi Lal challenged Bhajan Lal from Adampur contesting as an Independent, but lost. There were unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Bhajan, and his son, too, managed to hold to the bastion.

“It’s their area of strength. And what to the credit of Bishnois is that they have stood by their constituency. Also, with age on the side of Bhavya, this will be excellent opportunity for him to carry forward the legacy of his father and grandfather,” said a BJP leader.

‘BHAVYA’ CHALLENGES

Bhavya had unsuccessfully contested from Hisar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and lost to the BJP’s Brijendra Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician and son of former Union minister Birender Singh. But party insiders say this time with his father going on a full-throttle campaign, Bhavya has an edge.

The Adampur bypoll was necessitated after Bishnoi resigned from the Vidhan Sabha in August to join the BJP, following his suspension from the Congress for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in June. Bhavya also quit the Congress in August along with his father.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here