1-min read

‘His X-Ray Like Eyes’: Jaya Prada's Warning to Mayawati Against Azam Khan Lands Her in a Soup

Jaya Prada also hit out at the son of Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam, for calling her 'Anarkali', saying it shows how the two regard women.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
‘His X-Ray Like Eyes’: Jaya Prada's Warning to Mayawati Against Azam Khan Lands Her in a Soup
File photo of BJP leader Jaya Prada
Rampur: Jaya Prada, the BJP candidate from Rampur, has been booked for her remarks against SP leader Azam Khan and BSP chief Mayawati.

“Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati ji you must think ‘unki X-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi’ (His X-ray like eyes will scan you too),” the BJP candidate said during a campaign rally in Kemri.

A non-cognizable offence information report was registered for poll code violation against Jaya Prada following this comment, Hindustan Times reported.

Jaya Prada also hit out at the son of Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam, for calling her "Anarkali", saying it shows how the two regard women.

At a public meeting on Sunday in Rampur, Abdullah Azam had said, "Ali bhi humarey, Bajrang Bali bhi humarey, lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don't want Anarkali)."

Anarkali, a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar's court, was known to have had an affair with Akbar's son Jehangir. As punishment, she was buried alive in a wall.

"I used to see him as my son. I had not expected this from him as I perceived him as an educated man. It shows how father and son regard a woman in the society. His father called me Anarkali and now he has made the same comment," Jaya Prada said in Rampur.

The Samajwadi Party's (SP) Rampur candidate Azam Khan used to call Jaya Prada, an actor-turned-politician, 'Anarkali', terming her as "nachne gaane wali" (person who sings and dances), because of her Bollywood background.

Abdullah Azam is an SP MLA from Suar seat in Rampur. His father represents Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Azam Khan, known for making controversial statements, made headlines last week after the Election Commission barred him from campaigning for 72 hours over his "khaki underwear" jibe at Jaya Prada.

Polling will be held in Rampur on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Rampur.
