Hisar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हिसार): Dr Kamal Gupta of BJP Leads

Hisar (हिसार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,65,025 eligible electors, of which 87,241 were male, 77,782 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 190 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hisar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 14932 80.82% Dr. Kamal Gupta INC 2351 12.72% Ramniwas Rara LEADING JJP 494 2.67% Jitender Sheoran Manav NOTA 233 1.26% Nota BSP 138 0.75% Manju Dahiya IND 108 0.58% Amit Grover INLD 45 0.24% Pramod Bagri (valmiki) IND 43 0.23% Parveen Soni PPI(D) 32 0.17% Gourav Nasha LKSK(P) 27 0.15% Sachin Grover IND 17 0.09% Kamal Handa IND 15 0.08% Savitri Devi BKP(J) 13 0.07% Shobha Nehru SJSP(N) 11 0.06% Nand Kishor Chawla IND 10 0.05% Dr. Bhoop Singh IND 5 0.03% Anil Mahla JMBP 2 0.01% Sandeep Saini Farmana

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,55,670 eligible electors, of which 82,726 were male, 72,944 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 190 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,18,017.

Hisar has an elector sex ratio of 891.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Kamal Gupta S/O Manphool Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13646 votes which was 12.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Savitri Jindal of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 14728 votes which was 18.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 52. Hisar Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 26 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.06%, while it was 66.12 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.36%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 144 polling stations in 52. Hisar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 133.

Extent: 52. Hisar constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: PCs Hisar I to III (Rural) of Hisar KC and Ward Nos. 1 to 12, 15 to 28, 32 and 33 in Hisar Municipal Council of Hisar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hisar is: 29.1526 75.7472.

