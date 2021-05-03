Historic Mistake to Re-elect 'Cruel Lady', Tweets Babul Supriyo, Deletes Post Later

After BJP’s defeat in West Bengal, a displeased Babul Supriyo on Sunday said he cannot say that he respects the people’s verdict in a tweet, which he later deleted. The BJP MP said the people have made “a historic mistake" by electing “the cruel lady back to power".

The TMC got a landslide victory in the assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress won an absolute majority with 210 seats and was leading in 3 more out of 292 constituencies which went to the polls this year.

“Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee for her win in Bengal nor do I wish to say that I ‘respect’ the people’s verdict because I sincerely think that people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving Bharatiya Janata Party a chance and by electing this corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and the cruel lady back to power!! Yes, as a law-abiding citizen, I shall ‘obey’ the decision taken by the people in a democratic country. That’s it!! Nothing more-Nothing less!!," the post read.

The BJP leader also posted the same message on his Facebook account and deleted it later.

Supriyo himself lost from Tollyganj seat against TMC’s Aroop Biswas. He later shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet thanking the people of Bengal.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam