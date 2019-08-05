'Historical Mistake Rectified': Congress Leaders Who Ditched Party Line on Article 370

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday differed with his party on the abrogation of Article 370, saying a "historical mistake" has been corrected by the government.

Backing Modi government's decisions Dwivedi said that it is a matter of national satisfaction that a "mistake" done at the time of independence has been corrected.

"It is a very old issue. After independence, many freedom fighters did not want Article 370 to remain. I had my political training under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who was against this Article. Personally, this is an issue of a matter of satisfaction for the nation.

"This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed," Dwivedi said.

He clarified that his opinion is personal and not that of his party.

The senior Congress leader who remained AICC general secretary (organisation) for a long time, has been taking stands which are at variance with the party's. He had also welcomed demonetisation.

Dwivedi said the Rajya Sabha passed the bill on Monday and there is no doubt that it will be passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Former Congress MP Deepender S Hooda in a tweet said, "My personal view is that there isn't a need to have Article 370 in the 21st century. The move is not only in the interest of the country but also for the benefit of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is the responsibility of the government to implement the move in a peaceful environment."

मेरा पहले से ये विचार रहा है कि 21वी सदी मे अनुच्छेद 370 का औचित्य नही है और इसको हटना चाहिये।ऐसा देश की अखण्डता व जम्मू-कश्मीर की जनता जो हमारे देश का अभिन्न अंग है के हित मे भी है।मगर पूर्णत: मौजूदा सरकार की ज़िम्मेदारी है की इस का क्रियान्वरण शांति व विश्वास के वातावरण मे हो pic.twitter.com/6A7i1l5KNn — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) August 5, 2019

Amid opposition from Congress and Trinamool Congress, BJP found support in BSP and Aam Aadmi Party. Explaining the BSP’s call, Satish Mishra said: "It's not just Jammu and Kashmir that has minority Muslim community. The Muslims from there can go to other parts of the country and buy property there. But the minority communities from around the country can't do the same. This is why we have decided to support the Bill."

The decision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — who has time and again clashed with the Centre over the issue of statehood for the Capital — to support the government's move to repeal articles 370 and 35A and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir didn't surprise many within the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Congress opposed the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and its members created uproar at the time of its introduction.

