'Historical Wrong Has Been Undone': In His Last Message, Arun Jaitley Hailed Scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday passed away at the age of 66 after being admitted at AIIMS for a fortnight. But before his demise, he penned his last blog on the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Triple Talaq Law.

In his last blog post titled 'PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah Achieve the Impossible' he praised the role of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in playing a monumental role in bringing change to two historic laws in the country in one single session of parliament.

"The current session of Parliament has been the most productive where historical legislations have been passed. The Triple Talaq law, strengthening of India’s anti-terror laws and the decision on Article 370 are all unprecedented," he wrote.

Jaitley was satisfied about the fact that his party was able to keep their long drawn promise on Aritcle 370 which most of his adversaries considered an "unachievable slogan".

Being the distinguished lawyer that he was, and even more so an outstanding parliamentarian, Jaitley took note of the history of the failed attempts on Article 370. His style of presentation and language in a blog post added to the charm of his resolute character.

He noted that: "The history of the past seven decades shows that the journey of this separate Status has been towards separatism and not integration. It created a separatist psyche. Pakistan was more than enthusiastic in trying to exploit the situation."

Even in times of ill health, Jaitley considered it significant to explain his parties stand on the issue with utmost historic righteousness and political will. He argued against the negative impact of Article 370 and Article 35A with utmost dignity and respect for the location population.

"These constitutional provisions are not cast in stone. They had to be removed/ diluted through the due process of law," he said.

"Today, when history is being re-written, it has given a verdict that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s vision on Kashmir was the correct one and Panditji’s dream solution has proved to be a failure," he added.

Praising PM Modi's policy on Kashmir, the former finance minister had noted his "alternative approach" to the issue.

However, he also criticised the role of the two regional parties in the issue.

"The leaders of the two regional parties speak in two voices. Their statements in New Delhi at times are re-assuring. But in Srinagar they speak a different language. Their stand is influenced by the separatist environment. It is a hard reality that both of them have lost support on the ground," he said.

