Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hit Failed Modi Govt For a Sixer, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu in Mumbai

Speaking at a poll rally in south Mumbai for Congress candidate Milind Deora, Sidhu said the government had failed to create jobs despite its GDP growth being higher than that of China.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hit Failed Modi Govt For a Sixer, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu in Mumbai
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Loading...
Mumbai: Cricketer-turned-politician and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday said the Narendra Modi government only worked for a few affluent people and asked people to oust it with a "sixer".

Speaking at a poll rally in south Mumbai for Congress candidate Milind Deora, Sidhu said the government had failed to create jobs despite its GDP growth being higher than that of China.

"Modiji, you are the PM of only affluent people. You are not the PM of poor citizens. You have never been seen among the poor and farmers of the country," Sidhu claimed.

"You promised two crore jobs but could create only 8 lakh jobs in the past five years. Look At China. Its GDP growth is 6.2 per cent but it created 70 lakh jobs in five years. Our GDP growth is 8 per cent but you could create only 8 lakh jobs," he told the crowd.

"The time has come to hit a sixer and dispatch these people (government) out of the state," he said. He said the Congress had given the nation five 'Gandhis' while the BJP had given the country three 'Modis'. "Nirav, Lalit and Narendra Modi," Sidhu claimed.

Criticising demonetisation as a scam, Sidhu said the government banned smaller denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and brought in a Rs 2000 note, whereas the practice in other countries was to ban higher denomination notes and leave the smaller ones.

Deora said PM Modi, in his rally, did not mention ally Shiv Sena even once. Deora said the BJP-Sena alliance would not last till the Assembly polls slated for later this year. Among those who attended the rally was film star Sanjay Dutt.

Earlier on April 22, the Election Commission had banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for violating the model code of conduct.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram