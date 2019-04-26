English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hit Failed Modi Govt For a Sixer, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu in Mumbai
Speaking at a poll rally in south Mumbai for Congress candidate Milind Deora, Sidhu said the government had failed to create jobs despite its GDP growth being higher than that of China.
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Loading...
Mumbai: Cricketer-turned-politician and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday said the Narendra Modi government only worked for a few affluent people and asked people to oust it with a "sixer".
Speaking at a poll rally in south Mumbai for Congress candidate Milind Deora, Sidhu said the government had failed to create jobs despite its GDP growth being higher than that of China.
"Modiji, you are the PM of only affluent people. You are not the PM of poor citizens. You have never been seen among the poor and farmers of the country," Sidhu claimed.
"You promised two crore jobs but could create only 8 lakh jobs in the past five years. Look At China. Its GDP growth is 6.2 per cent but it created 70 lakh jobs in five years. Our GDP growth is 8 per cent but you could create only 8 lakh jobs," he told the crowd.
"The time has come to hit a sixer and dispatch these people (government) out of the state," he said. He said the Congress had given the nation five 'Gandhis' while the BJP had given the country three 'Modis'. "Nirav, Lalit and Narendra Modi," Sidhu claimed.
Criticising demonetisation as a scam, Sidhu said the government banned smaller denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and brought in a Rs 2000 note, whereas the practice in other countries was to ban higher denomination notes and leave the smaller ones.
Deora said PM Modi, in his rally, did not mention ally Shiv Sena even once. Deora said the BJP-Sena alliance would not last till the Assembly polls slated for later this year. Among those who attended the rally was film star Sanjay Dutt.
Earlier on April 22, the Election Commission had banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for violating the model code of conduct.
Speaking at a poll rally in south Mumbai for Congress candidate Milind Deora, Sidhu said the government had failed to create jobs despite its GDP growth being higher than that of China.
"Modiji, you are the PM of only affluent people. You are not the PM of poor citizens. You have never been seen among the poor and farmers of the country," Sidhu claimed.
"You promised two crore jobs but could create only 8 lakh jobs in the past five years. Look At China. Its GDP growth is 6.2 per cent but it created 70 lakh jobs in five years. Our GDP growth is 8 per cent but you could create only 8 lakh jobs," he told the crowd.
"The time has come to hit a sixer and dispatch these people (government) out of the state," he said. He said the Congress had given the nation five 'Gandhis' while the BJP had given the country three 'Modis'. "Nirav, Lalit and Narendra Modi," Sidhu claimed.
Criticising demonetisation as a scam, Sidhu said the government banned smaller denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and brought in a Rs 2000 note, whereas the practice in other countries was to ban higher denomination notes and leave the smaller ones.
Deora said PM Modi, in his rally, did not mention ally Shiv Sena even once. Deora said the BJP-Sena alliance would not last till the Assembly polls slated for later this year. Among those who attended the rally was film star Sanjay Dutt.
Earlier on April 22, the Election Commission had banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for violating the model code of conduct.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: This is What Happens When You Type 'Thanos' on Google
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Arjun Rampal's Ex-wife Mehr Jessia Reacts to Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy
- A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results