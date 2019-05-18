English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hit Them 10 Times', Rajbhar Asks His Men to Beat BJP Leaders with Shoes
Rajbhar said that BJP leaders should be ashamed for using his party's (SBSP) name in the election campaign to garner OBC votes.
File photo of UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Photo: Youtube)
Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar, a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh till recently, has now asked his party workers to beat BJP leaders with shoes.
In a video clip of his rally here on Friday that has gone viral on the social media, Rajbhar can be heard using expletives and abuses against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
"BJP netaon ko dus dus joote maro," he said.
Rajbhar said that BJP leaders should be ashamed for using his party's (SBSP) name in the election campaign to garner OBC votes.
"I wrote to the Election Commission to stop this misleading campaign but they did not take any action," he said.
Om Prakash Rajbhar had said that he had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government but the same has not been accepted as yet.
Rajbhar had resigned after the BJP did not give him seats in the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh. The SBSP then fielded its own candidates on 36 seats.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said in Lucknow that if Rajbhar actually wanted to resign, he should have sent the resignation to the Governor.
Sources in the BJP, meanwhile, said that his resignation would be accepted once the election process is over.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
