Hitendra Thakur's BVA with Three MLAs Declares Support for Sena-NCP-Cong Alliance in Maharashtra
The BVA is dominant in Vasai-Virar belt of neighbouring Palghar district. While Thakur is MLA from Vasai, other two legislators of his party are son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) and Rajesh Patil (Boisar).
File photo: President of Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi Hitendra Thakur celebrates with his son Kshitij Thakur after winning the Assembly election, at Virar, Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Agadhi (BVA), which has three MLAs, on Wednesday pledged support to the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
MVA leaders had presented a list of 166 MLAs to the Governor when they staked claim to form government. With three members of BVA, the alliance will have 169 MLAs in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
"BVA has given support to the MVA government," senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said. NCP sources said that Thakur met party chief Sharad Pawar to extend support. In the results tally, the BVA with three MLAs is in fifth position after BJP (105), Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44).
When the BJP and Sena were in talks for alliance for government formation, Kshitij Thakur had met then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on November 1, and extended support of his party.
