Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Hodal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (होडल): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hodal (होडल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:56 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:56 AM IST
Detailed Results
Hodal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (होडल): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hodal (होडल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Hodal (होडल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Palwal district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.32%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,80,014 eligible electors, of which 98,337 were male, 81,674 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,498 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hodal Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Ravinder
IND
--
--
Dharmender
IND
--
--
Mahender Kumar
INC
--
--
Udai Bhan
BJP
--
--
Jagdish Nayar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AAP
--
--
Karan Singh
INLD
--
--
Ram Pal
IND
--
--
Satveer
AMPI
--
--
Budh Ram
PPI(D)
--
--
Deen Dayal
TLP
--
--
Raju
BSP
--
--
Gaya Lal
IND
--
--
Jagdish
JJP
--
--
Yashveer

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,61,317 eligible electors, of which 88,486 were male, 72,831 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,498 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,24,181.

Hodal has an elector sex ratio of 830.55.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Udai Bhan of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 11680 votes which was 9.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.54% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jagdish Nayar of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2621 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 49.51% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 83. Hodal Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.18%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.69%, while it was 75.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.51%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 198 polling stations in 83. Hodal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 170.

Extent: 83. Hodal constituency comprises of the following areas of Palwal district of Haryana: Hodal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hodal is: 27.9547 77.3945.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hodal results.

