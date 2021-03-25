Hojai Candidate List: Key Contests in Hojai Assembly Constituency of Assam

Hojai Assembly constituency in Hojai district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Hojai seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Shiladitya Dev of BJP won from this seat beating Dhaniram Thousen of AIUDF by a margin of 55,859 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr. Ardhendu Kumar Dey of INC won from this this constituency defeating Dr. Aditya Langthasa of AIUDF by a margin of 19,894 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Hojai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Hojai constituency are: Rama Krishna Ghosh of BJP, Debabrata Saha of CONG