Hojai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

91. Hojai (होजाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Hojai district of Assam. It shares a border with . Hojai is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,886 eligible electors, of which 1,36,311 were male, 1,29,570 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hojai in 2021 is 951.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,980 eligible electors, of which 1,19,120 were male, 1,06,855 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,074 eligible electors, of which 1,07,034 were male, 97,040 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hojai in 2016 was 519. In 2011, there were 381.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Shiladitya Dev of BJP won in this seat by defeating Dhaniram Thousen of AIUDF by a margin of 55,859 votes which was 28.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Ardhendu Kumar Dey of INC won in this seat defeating Dr. Aditya Langthasa of AIUDF by a margin of 19,894 votes which was 12.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 91. Hojai Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Hojai are: Debabrata Saha (INC), Ramkrishna Ghosh (BJP), Raj Kumar Gupta (LRP), Dulal Sutradhar (IND), Najmul Hussain Laskar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.24%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.91%, while it was 78.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 91. Hojai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 266. In 2011 there were 264 polling stations.

EXTENT:

91. Hojai constituency comprises of the following areas of Hojai district of Assam: Hojai thana and Lanka mouza in Lanka thana in Nowgong sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Hojai.

The total area covered by Hojai is 329 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hojai is: 25°58’39.0"N 92°51’43.9"E.

