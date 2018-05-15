GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Holalkere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's M Chandrappa Wins

Live election result of 102 Holalkere constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Holalkere MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:06 PM IST
Holalkere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's M Chandrappa Wins
Live election result of 102 Holalkere constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Holalkere MLA.
Holalkere (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,22,871 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,13,569 are male, 1,09,243 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%
Live Status BJP M.Chandrappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP10797657.29%M.Chandrappa
INC6903636.63%H.Anjaneya
JD(S)35531.89%Srinivasa Gaddige.T
IND17820.95%Hanumanthappa Durga
IND14020.74%M.Hanumakka
IND10150.54%G.Shanthappa
IND6840.36%C.T.Viswanath
AMSP5230.28%Niranjan.A.D.Cheelangi
NOTA3980.21%Nota
IND2810.15%Hulappa.R
BJSC2680.14%Dayananda.T
IND2580.14%H.Vittala Naik
RPS2150.11%S.Thippeswamy
JD(U)2030.11%H.Ramachand Rappa
INCP1910.10%G.N.Paramesh A
IND1440.08%Holiyappa.K
IND1390.07%A.Basavaraja
KPJP1190.06%M.H Shashidhar
IND1130.06%H.Anjaneya
IND940.05%M.Durugeshappa
SP920.05%S.Meetyanaik

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,864 votes (7.89%) securing 47.16% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.78%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,368 votes (11.5%) registering 40.57% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Holalkere live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

