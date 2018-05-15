Holalkere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's M Chandrappa Wins

Live Status BJP M.Chandrappa Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Holalkere (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,22,871 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,13,569 are male, 1,09,243 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,864 votes (7.89%) securing 47.16% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.78%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,368 votes (11.5%) registering 40.57% of the votes polled.