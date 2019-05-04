'Hold Presser Mr. PM, It's Looking Terribly Bad': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Narendra Modi

: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address at least one press conference before the elections conclude saying it was looking terrible on international level."Please tell the Prime Minister to do a couple of press conferences also. Its really looking very bad," Gandhi told reporters at the party headquarters here."It is looking shameful out there. He is looking terrible on the international stage, Indian Prime Minister does not have the guts to stand in front of the Indian media leave the international media," he said."Its looking bad, so please tell him to do at least one before the elections are over," he said.The Congress chief has been demanding a presser from Modi and keeps repeating it every time he meets the press.