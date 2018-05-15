GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Holenarasipur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) H.D.Revanna Won

Live election result of 197 Holenarasipur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Holenarasipur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:02 PM IST
Holenarasipur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) H.D.Revanna Won
Live election result of 197 Holenarasipur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Holenarasipur MLA.
Holenarasipur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,05,135 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,057 are male, 1,00,954 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status JD(S) H.D.Revanna Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)10854160.13%H.D.Revanna
INC6470935.85%Manjegowda B.P (Baaguru Manjegowda)
BJP36672.03%M.N. Raju
NOTA9840.55%Nota
RPS9640.53%B.K.Nagaraja
IND6060.34%B.N. Manjegowda
IND4380.24%H.D.Revanna
IND2980.17%M.Mahesh Urf Harsha
AIMEP2890.16%Mohammed Haneef

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,058 votes (18.52%) securing 57.14% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.83%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 27,606 votes (19.46%) registering 54.58% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.56%.

Check the table below for Holenarasipur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

