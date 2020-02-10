Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Home is Where The Heart Is! 'Matoshree' First Choice of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, who became the CM on November 28 last year, currently shuttles between 'Varsha' and 'Matoshree'. He had said that the official residence would be used only for holding official meetings.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:42 PM IST
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he prefers his home 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra over his official residence 'Varsha', located in Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai.

This was revealed by the chief minister himself during his felicitation programme held at his alma mater, Balmohan Vidyamandir, in Dadar area.

Thackeray had studied in the school till class 10. Another illustrious alumnus of the school and state Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil of the NCP was also feted along with Thackeray.

"Definitely 'Matoshree'," replied Thackeray when an interviewer asked him to choose between his Bandra home and 'Varsha', the sprawling 12,000 sq ft official residence reserved for chief ministers.

"School is not just a four-walled structure but I inherited a legacy of good values from here," Thackeray recalled while his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, a cabinet minister, listening.

Echoing Thackeray, Patil said the values instilled by the school still guide them in the every step of life. "Our school taught us to differentiate between the good and the bad. That is the reason when Thackeray became the CM, I told others that he will never take any wrong decisions," he said.

Thackeray, who became the CM on November 28 last year, currently shuttles between 'Varsha' and 'Matoshree'. He had said that the official residence would be used only for holding official meetings.

Thackeray held his first official meeting at 'Varsha' on February 7.

'Matoshree' has an aura of legacy and power, as Thacekray's late father and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray shaped the Sena's political and social journey from its confines.

