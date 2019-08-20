Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meeting with BJP Leaders on Poll-Bound States

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar, who are the BJP's election in-charge for Delhi and Haryana respectively, and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav and vice president Om Mathur were among those who attended the meeting.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meeting with BJP Leaders on Poll-Bound States
File photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah held a meeting on Tuesday with senior party leaders, including Union ministers, who have been assigned key responsibilities for assembly polls in four states, as they took stock of election preparedness and deliberated over strategy.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar, who are the BJP's election in-charge for Delhi and Haryana respectively, and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav and vice president Om Mathur were among those who attended the meeting.

Yadav and Mathur are poll in-charges for Maharashtra and Jharkhand respectively. BJP working president JP Nadda and its general secretary (organization) BL Santosh were also part of the deliberations. BJP general secretary Anil Jain, who is the organisational in-charge for Haryana, said the leaders deliberated over strategy and programme for the elections.

Sources said state leadership has also been advised to "evaluate" properly the leaders who want to join the BJP from rival parties. Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year. Delhi is likely to go to polls early next year.

