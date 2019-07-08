Take the pledge to vote

Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Dinner for Retired Chiefs of IB, R&AW

Speaking on the occasion, Shah lauded their contribution in strengthening national security during their illustrious careers spanning 40 years

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
Amit Shah hosted dinner for retired IB director Rajiv Jain & retired R&AW chief Anil Dhasmana
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Monday hosted a dinner in honour of retired Intelligence Bureau director Rajiv Jain and retired R&AW chief Anil Dhasmana, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded their contribution in strengthening national security during their illustrious careers spanning 40 years.

Jain and Dhasmana thanked the home minister for hosting the dinner in their honour, a Home Ministry official said.

Ministers of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

