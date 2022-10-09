Amit Shah’s Power-Packed Assam Visit: Biggest BJP HQ in N-E to Drug Fight, Wetlands | Key Takeaways

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day Assam visit, starting October 7, was a power-packed one — from inaugurating the biggest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters of the North-East (N-E) in Guwahati, addressing karyakartas, discussion on tackling flood, attracting more private investment, to building dams and maintaining natural reservoirs.

Shah also reviewed the drug situation in the state and North-East with all chief ministers (CMs) and director generals of police (DGPs), and held a detailed discussion on the crime in the state with the superintendent of police of all districts at PTC Dergaon.

Moreover, Shah presided over the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North-Eastern Council in Guwahati. He urged Chief Ministers of N-E States to make full use of NESAC for flood control, tourism, afforestation and agriculture.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

In his first discussion, Shah emphasised that if Assam was to develop further and attract significant private investment, protection from floods was key. He said the state must come up with a long-term plan, which would provide protection from floods for decades to come and not look at short-term measures alone.

He stressed that the Assam government should come up with a concrete action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the state and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during floods. He said the state must take all steps, including enacting a law for protection of reservoirs and a mechanism for its enforcement.

Shah said that a meeting with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Power and the state will soon be convened to look at measures to include more flood moderation storage reservoirs, along with Hydro Projects in Arunachal Pradesh etc. to mitigate floods.

Speaking about drug trafficking in the region, Shah said, “In 2014-2022, drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore were burnt in India, while we had a target of burning 75,000 kg to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. We are working more. In spite of the two neighbours, Pakistan and Myanmar, being completely involved in drugs, we have been successful in our mission. Stopping smuggling of heroin and meth from Mynamar through rivers should be the first priority.”

“We are surrounded by rivers and it’s very difficult to check on it, but not impossible. If it’s a financial investigation, you can take the help of Enforcement Directorate (ED), a special laboratory for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also being proposed. Poppy and marijuana cultivation in Manipur has been checked, I congratulate CM Biren Singh for it. But we should be careful. We should use AI technology to trace and check cultivations in the remote village. Make a list to identify 100 kinds of drugs. It’s a dream of PM Modi to make India drug-free. We have to make it reality,” he said.

After offering prayers at Kamakhya Mandir, he attended the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North-Eastern Council in Guwahati. Shah said the government of India has taken efforts in the past eight years to bring peace to the North-East, to enhance connectivity and giving priority to development of the region.

The whole of India considers the language, culture, cuisine and costumes of the N-E as its heritage and the government is striving to preserve and promote the identity of this region, he said.

“The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre believes that all-round development of the country is possible by taking all languages of the country together and a provision has been made in the new National Education Policy for primary education in mother tongue,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition criticised the BJP saying they used people’s money to build the office. ​

