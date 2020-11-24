Home Secretary Not to Appear Before IT Committee for Discussion on J&K Internet Ban, Cites National Security

The Department Related Standing Committee for Information Technology chaired by Shashi Tharoor had summoned Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday for a discussion on the suspension of telecom services and internet in Jammu and Kashmir. However, sources on Tuesday told CNN-News18 that Bhalla has written to Tharoor citing reasons why he will not be present before the committee.

Bhalla has cited Rule 270 of the Lok Sabha procedures, which says, "A Committee shall have power to send for persons, papers and records provided that if any question arises whether the evidence of a person or the production of a document is relevant for the purposes of the Committee, the question shall be referred to the Speaker whose decision shall be final. Provided further that Government may decline to produce a document on the ground that its disclosure would be prejudicial to the safety or interest of the State."

The J&K administration last week extended the ban on 3G-4G mobile internet, excluding Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, till November 26, citing elections in 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats and by-elections as one of the reasons to extend the ban.

The committee will meet at 4 pm on Wednesday and Another war of words is expected between the BJP and opposition MPs.