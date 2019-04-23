Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Home Turf of Mehbooba Mufti Saw 40 Polling Booths With Zero Votes

Polling in Anantnag, which has 16 assembly seats, has been divided into three phases. The first phase was completed on Tuesday while remaining two will be held on April 29 and May 6.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Home Turf of Mehbooba Mufti Saw 40 Polling Booths With Zero Votes
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Loading...
Srinagar: Home turf of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the Bijbehara assembly segment under the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, reported the highest concentration of polling stations where zero votes were cast.

Among the 65 booths in Anantnag where zero votes were cast, 40 were located in Bijbehara, one of the six assembly constituencies where voting took place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections Tuesday.

People cast their votes in 714 polling stations in Anantnag.

Bijbehara, the home constituency of PDP president Mufti, had 120 polling booths set up for a population of 93,289 people.

A total of 1,893 electorates or 2 per cent exercised their franchise when the polling ended at 4 pm. The voting time for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat was reduced in view of security considerations.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, where voting took place in the first phase, saw 17 polling stations with zero while the Srinagar Parliamentary seat, which went to polls in the second phase, recorded zero votes in 90 booths.

Polling in Anantnag, which has 16 assembly seats, has been divided into three phases. The first phase was completed on Tuesday while remaining two will be held on April 29 and May 6.

The decision for staggered polling was taken keeping in view the security situation in South Kashmir which has seen many encounters between security forces and militants.

On February 14, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
